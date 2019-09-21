First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

We will be contrasting the differences between First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.27 N/A 0.75 19.49

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 29.29% and 16.26% respectively. About 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.