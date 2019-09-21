First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

We will be contrasting the differences between First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.27
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 29.29% and 16.26% respectively. About 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|-1.84%
|2.01%
|4.57%
|7.97%
|-10.18%
|27.59%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.
Summary
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
