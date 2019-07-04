First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 29.29% and 17.66% respectively. About 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 2.89% 0% 6.2% 4.64% -15.68% 22.68% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund -0.55% -0.14% -1.15% 0.66% 1.17% -0.05%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has 22.68% stronger performance while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has -0.05% weaker performance.