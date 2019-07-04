First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 29.29% and 17.66% respectively. About 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|2.89%
|0%
|6.2%
|4.64%
|-15.68%
|22.68%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|-0.55%
|-0.14%
|-1.15%
|0.66%
|1.17%
|-0.05%
For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has 22.68% stronger performance while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has -0.05% weaker performance.
