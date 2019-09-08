First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

Both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares and 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. 6.68% are First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|-1.84%
|2.01%
|4.57%
|7.97%
|-10.18%
|27.59%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund was more bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
