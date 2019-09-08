First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

Both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares and 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. 6.68% are First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund was more bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.