First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)

Both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|12
|14.28
|N/A
|0.81
|15.60
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and MFS California Municipal Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and MFS California Municipal Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares and 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|-1.84%
|2.01%
|4.57%
|7.97%
|-10.18%
|27.59%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.73%
|5.62%
|8.26%
|16.24%
|23.18%
|25.98%
For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than MFS California Municipal Fund.
Summary
MFS California Municipal Fund beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.