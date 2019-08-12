First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)

Both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.28 N/A 0.81 15.60

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and MFS California Municipal Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and MFS California Municipal Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares and 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than MFS California Municipal Fund.

Summary

MFS California Municipal Fund beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.