First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|10
|4.19
|N/A
|0.79
|13.21
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 29.29% and 10.68% respectively. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share owned by insiders are 6.68%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|2.89%
|0%
|6.2%
|4.64%
|-15.68%
|22.68%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|1.95%
|-1.79%
|-5.86%
|-4.74%
|3.67%
|4.03%
For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.
Summary
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
