First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.19 N/A 0.79 13.21

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 29.29% and 10.68% respectively. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share owned by insiders are 6.68%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 2.89% 0% 6.2% 4.64% -15.68% 22.68% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 1.95% -1.79% -5.86% -4.74% 3.67% 4.03%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Summary

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.