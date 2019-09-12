First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.69 N/A 1.14 9.34

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares and 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares. About 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund was more bullish than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Summary

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats on 4 of the 5 factors First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.