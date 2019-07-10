First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|13
|10.34
|N/A
|0.40
|31.31
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.29% and 42.45%. Insiders held roughly 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s shares. Competitively, 0.04% are Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|2.89%
|0%
|6.2%
|4.64%
|-15.68%
|22.68%
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|-0.55%
|0.56%
|1.04%
|2.43%
|-1.48%
|6.12%
For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
