First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.34 N/A 0.40 31.31

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.29% and 42.45%. Insiders held roughly 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s shares. Competitively, 0.04% are Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 2.89% 0% 6.2% 4.64% -15.68% 22.68% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.55% 0.56% 1.04% 2.43% -1.48% 6.12%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.