First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.84 N/A 1.98 10.60

Demonstrates First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Capital Southwest Corporation’s average target price is $23, while its potential upside is 5.46%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 29.29% and 53.2% respectively. About 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are Capital Southwest Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59% Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.