First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|22
|6.84
|N/A
|1.98
|10.60
Demonstrates First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0.00%
|10.5%
|6.5%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Capital Southwest Corporation’s average target price is $23, while its potential upside is 5.46%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 29.29% and 53.2% respectively. About 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are Capital Southwest Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|-1.84%
|2.01%
|4.57%
|7.97%
|-10.18%
|27.59%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|1.79%
|-0.62%
|-1.97%
|-1.56%
|18.27%
|10.27%
For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Capital Southwest Corporation.
Summary
Capital Southwest Corporation beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.
