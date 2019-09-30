First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
Demonstrates First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|-1.84%
|2.01%
|4.57%
|7.97%
|-10.18%
|27.59%
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has stronger performance than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
Summary
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund beats on 2 of the 3 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
