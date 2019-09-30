First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Demonstrates First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has stronger performance than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Summary

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund beats on 2 of the 3 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.