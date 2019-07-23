First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Comparison side by side

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 SEI Investments Company 53 5.31 N/A 3.00 17.07

Demonstrates First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and SEI Investments Company earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.8% 24.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and SEI Investments Company are owned by institutional investors at 29.29% and 71.5% respectively. Insiders held 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of SEI Investments Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 2.89% 0% 6.2% 4.64% -15.68% 22.68% SEI Investments Company -3.05% -10.07% 0.18% -6.45% -19.91% 10.91%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund was more bullish than SEI Investments Company.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats on 7 of the 8 factors First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.