First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) Comparison side by side

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.79 N/A 0.74 13.07

Table 1 demonstrates First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Pzena Investment Management Inc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Pzena Investment Management Inc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 47.2% 8.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Pzena Investment Management Inc are owned by institutional investors at 29.29% and 65.7% respectively. 6.68% are First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 2.89% 0% 6.2% 4.64% -15.68% 22.68% Pzena Investment Management Inc -5.36% 18.41% 12% -0.05% 13.74% 18.21%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund was more bullish than Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 6 of the 7 factors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.