First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Comparing side by side

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 9.93 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares and 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share held by insiders are 6.68%. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59% OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund was more bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.