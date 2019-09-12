First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Comparing side by side

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|18
|9.93
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares and 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share held by insiders are 6.68%. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|-1.84%
|2.01%
|4.57%
|7.97%
|-10.18%
|27.59%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.76%
|-5.71%
|-5.95%
|3.98%
|0%
|11.4%
For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund was more bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
