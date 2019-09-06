First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 15.08 N/A 1.00 5.46

Demonstrates First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.29% and 14.19% respectively. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share held by insiders are 6.68%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.