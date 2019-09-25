First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Contrasting side by side

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 22 1.87 N/A 2.25 8.91

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Janus Henderson Group plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

Janus Henderson Group plc on the other hand boasts of a $23.55 consensus price target and a 8.38% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Janus Henderson Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 29.29% and 65.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59% Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has 27.59% stronger performance while Janus Henderson Group plc has -3.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats on 6 of the 7 factors First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.