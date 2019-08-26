First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|41
|2.67
|N/A
|3.34
|13.33
Table 1 highlights First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Eaton Vance Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Eaton Vance Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0.00%
|36.2%
|11.6%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Eaton Vance Corp. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Eaton Vance Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $42.25 consensus price target and a 7.23% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Eaton Vance Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.29% and 74.6%. Insiders owned roughly 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s shares. Competitively, Eaton Vance Corp. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|-1.84%
|2.01%
|4.57%
|7.97%
|-10.18%
|27.59%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|-2.65%
|2.3%
|7.49%
|16.64%
|-16.21%
|26.49%
For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund was more bullish than Eaton Vance Corp.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Corp. beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
