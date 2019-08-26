First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 41 2.67 N/A 3.34 13.33

Table 1 highlights First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Eaton Vance Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Eaton Vance Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Eaton Vance Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 0 2 0 2.00

Eaton Vance Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $42.25 consensus price target and a 7.23% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Eaton Vance Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.29% and 74.6%. Insiders owned roughly 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s shares. Competitively, Eaton Vance Corp. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59% Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund was more bullish than Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Corp. beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.