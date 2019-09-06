First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) Contrasting side by side

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.24
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|-1.84%
|2.01%
|4.57%
|7.97%
|-10.18%
|27.59%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund was more bullish than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
