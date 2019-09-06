First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) Contrasting side by side

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.24 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund was more bullish than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.