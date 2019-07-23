First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Comparing side by side

Since First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 145 3.46 N/A 14.34 9.89

Demonstrates First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.29% and 59.1%. 6.68% are First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.2% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 2.89% 0% 6.2% 4.64% -15.68% 22.68% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. -2.17% 0.96% -6.37% -14.56% -23.72% -5.15%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has 22.68% stronger performance while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.15% weaker performance.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.