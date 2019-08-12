First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) Comparison side by side

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|2.27
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
Table 1 highlights First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and CM Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.6%
|-1.8%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares and 49.8% of CM Finance Inc. shares. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share owned by insiders are 6.68%. Comparatively, CM Finance Inc. has 1.88% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|-1.84%
|2.01%
|4.57%
|7.97%
|-10.18%
|27.59%
|CM Finance Inc.
|-0.27%
|-3.29%
|2.23%
|-4.55%
|-16.48%
|17.6%
For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has stronger performance than CM Finance Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund beats CM Finance Inc.
