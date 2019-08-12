First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) Comparison side by side

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CM Finance Inc. 7 2.27 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and CM Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares and 49.8% of CM Finance Inc. shares. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share owned by insiders are 6.68%. Comparatively, CM Finance Inc. has 1.88% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59% CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has stronger performance than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund beats CM Finance Inc.