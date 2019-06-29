First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Comparison side by side

Since First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 B. Riley Financial Inc. 17 1.37 N/A 0.71 26.76

In table 1 we can see First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and B. Riley Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and B. Riley Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 45.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 2.89% 0% 6.2% 4.64% -15.68% 22.68% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.22% 12.77% 23% 5.74% -6.33% 35.65%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than B. Riley Financial Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors B. Riley Financial Inc. beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.