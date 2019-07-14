First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 135 1.57 N/A 13.10 10.86

In table 1 we can see First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 33.5% 1.3%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s potential upside is 10.05% and its consensus target price is $166.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Ameriprise Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.29% and 87.7% respectively. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share owned by insiders are 6.68%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 2.89% 0% 6.2% 4.64% -15.68% 22.68% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -0.55% 0.69% 9.59% 11.43% 2.37% 36.29%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund was less bullish than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.