First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Comparison side by side

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 19.61 N/A 0.18 29.73

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.29% and 26.95% respectively. Insiders held 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has stronger performance than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Summary

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.