First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Comparison side by side

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|5
|19.61
|N/A
|0.18
|29.73
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.29% and 26.95% respectively. Insiders held 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|-1.84%
|2.01%
|4.57%
|7.97%
|-10.18%
|27.59%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|-2.67%
|-0.73%
|1.48%
|4.19%
|-10.91%
|15.16%
For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has stronger performance than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
Summary
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.
