First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 88.03 N/A 0.03 60.47

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and 180 Degree Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 29.29% and 29.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s shares. Comparatively, 3.2% are 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 2.89% 0% 6.2% 4.64% -15.68% 22.68% 180 Degree Capital Corp. -1.78% 2.93% 2.21% -6.07% -9.58% 10.57%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has stronger performance than 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Summary

180 Degree Capital Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.