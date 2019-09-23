First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) Forms $40.32 Double Top; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering SunPower (SPWR)

Among 2 analysts covering SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SunPower has $1100 highest and $10 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is -30.69% below currents $15.15 stock price. SunPower had 6 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Tuesday, June 18. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. See SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) latest ratings:

19/06/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Hold New Target: $10 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

18/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $11.0000 Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Reinitiate

08/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

More notable recent SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why SunPower’s Shares Popped 14.5% Today – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “APOG, BE, SPWR and WINS among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The ‘Wind’ Appears To Be Behind SunPower’s Back – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Solar Energy Is Booming in the U.S. – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can Energy Storage Be a Staple for Residential Solar? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold SunPower Corporation shares while 27 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 35.75 million shares or 2.52% more from 34.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Royal Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,645 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) for 472,194 shares. 68,641 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. 8 were accumulated by Tci Wealth. Exane Derivatives owns 325 shares. Susquehanna Llp stated it has 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Geode Management has invested 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Aperio Group reported 0.01% stake. Sg Americas Secs has invested 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). D E Shaw holds 1.09M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei Invests Com stated it has 53,593 shares. Firsthand owns 19,931 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). First Tru Advisors Lp has 0% invested in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR).

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, makes, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.16 billion. It operates through three divisions: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides solar power components, including panels and other system components.

The stock increased 3.10% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 2.06M shares traded. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has risen 72.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER SEES YR ADJ EBITDA $75M TO $125M; 18/04/2018 – SunPower Invests in Amer Solar Manufacturing; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE ASSUMES A $55 MLN NEGATIVE IMPACT RELATED TO TARIFFS ASSOCIATED WITH SECTION 201 TRADE CASE; 16/03/2018 – NORTH AMERICAN ALTERNATIVE ENERGY: UBS EXPECT US SOLAR INSTALLATIONS TO ACCELERATE FROM 9.9GW IN 2018 TO 14.7GW IN 2020 DRIVEN BY 2020 DEMAND MANDATES; 25/05/2018 – SUNPOWER ENTERED UP TO $300M CREDIT PACT MAY 22; 08/05/2018 – SunPower posts smaller first-quarter loss; 08/03/2018 – SunPower Completes 10-Megawatt Solar Farm for Oklahoma Utility; 02/05/2018 – SunPower Names Manavendra Sial Financial Chief; 17/04/2018 – SunPower Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – PowerOptions, SunPower Offer Cutting-Edge Solar-Plus-Storage Program Bringing Savings and Opportunity to Nonprofits, Public Entities