First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) Forms $38.90 Double Top; Cigna (CI) Had 5 Analysts Last Week

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) formed double top with $41.23 target or 6.00% above today’s $38.90 share price. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) has $990.36 million valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $38.9. About 11,536 shares traded. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Cigna (NYSE:CI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cigna has $254 highest and $18500 lowest target. $208.60’s average target is 30.24% above currents $160.17 stock price. Cigna had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of CI in report on Friday, August 2 with “Outperform” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $20700 target. Barclays Capital maintained Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $207 target. See Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $185.0000 New Target: $190.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $241.0000 New Target: $207.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $185.0000 Initiates Coverage On

17/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $220 New Target: $207 Maintain

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $254 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 0.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold Cigna Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 717,325 shares or 37.58% less from 1.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Inc has 5,706 shares. Pettee Investors stated it has 0.18% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Wellington Shields Management Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 6,613 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.17% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Wellington Shields And Ltd Co invested 0.65% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 14,814 shares. Yhb Inv Advsr holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 2,161 shares. Sky Invest Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,174 shares. 241,614 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Grisanti Cap Llc holds 29,600 shares or 2.9% of its portfolio. Riverpark Ltd Llc accumulated 509 shares. Founders Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). 6,765 are owned by Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $60.93 billion. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations divisions. It has a 13.82 P/E ratio. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other services and products to insured and self-insured customers.

The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $160.17. About 263,303 shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 3.89% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – CANCELLATION DUE TO RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT THAT CIGNA AND EXPRESS SCRIPTS HAVE ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER; 19/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Cigna CEO David Cordani to hear the story behind Cigna buying pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts; 03/05/2018 – Cigna Raises 2018 Consolidated Adjusted Income From Ops View to $3.17B-$3.27B; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. LLC IS ACTING AS SOLE FINANCIAL ADVISOR & “PROVIDED A FAIRNESS OPINION” TO CIGNA BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Places Cigna on Rating Watch Negative on Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Review Follows Announcement Cigna Will Acquire Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s entry into health care may have just narrowed with the Cigna-Express Scripts deal; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, CIGNA SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 64% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – Correction to Market Talk on Cigna; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA SAYS DEAL TO PROVIDE GREATER THAN ABOUT $600 MLN IN RETAINED SYNERGIES – PRESENTATION