First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) Forms $34.45 Double Top; Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) Sentiment Is 1.06

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNAT) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 17 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 16 sold and trimmed holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 8.29 million shares, up from 7.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 13 New Position: 4.

Mpm Asset Management Llc holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for 2.46 million shares. Hikari Power Ltd owns 200,488 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, A.R.T. Advisors Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 124,643 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Albion Financial Group Ut, a Utah-based fund reported 12,000 shares.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.15 million. The Company’s product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock increased 2.19% or $0.0072 during the last trading session, reaching $0.336. About 1.32M shares traded or 22.67% up from the average. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) has declined 91.73% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.73% the S&P500.