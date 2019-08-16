First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) At $30.73 Forms Top; Flanigans Enterprises (BDL)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) formed multiple top with $31.96 target or 4.00% above today’s $30.73 share price. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) has $59.04M valuation. The ETF decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.73. About 14,764 shares traded. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Flanigans Enterprises Inc (BDL) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 4 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 3 trimmed and sold holdings in Flanigans Enterprises Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 272,551 shares, up from 270,695 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Flanigans Enterprises Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 0 Increased: 4 New Position: 0.

FlaniganÂ’s Enterprises, Inc. operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company has market cap of $39.03 million. The firm operates package liquor stores under the Big DaddyÂ’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the FlaniganÂ’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service. It has a 11.68 P/E ratio. As of October 01, 2016, it operated 25 units consisting of restaurants, package liquor stores, and combination restaurants/package liquor stores; owned 1 adult entertainment club; and franchised 5 units comprising 2 restaurants and 3 combination restaurants/package liquor stores.

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. for 953 shares. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owns 1,524 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 351 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% in the stock. Fmr Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 150,988 shares.

