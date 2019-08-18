First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV) At $18.10 Forms Top; Whirlpool (WHR) Shorts Increased By 10.42%

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) had an increase of 10.42% in short interest. WHR’s SI was 4.11M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.42% from 3.72M shares previously. With 744,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)’s short sellers to cover WHR’s short positions. The SI to Whirlpool Corporation’s float is 6.65%. The stock increased 2.01% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $131.77. About 467,404 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan’s Nidec; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Sale Of Embraco Compressor Business And A Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 30/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS RESULTS OF MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sets Dutch Auction Price Range of $150-$170 A Share; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Final Results Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.37 billion. The companyÂ’s principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It has a 9.24 P/E ratio. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems.

