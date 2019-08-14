First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV) At $18.04 Forms Top; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Canfor (TSE:CFP)

Among 3 analysts covering Canfor Corporation (TSE:CFP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Canfor Corporation had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Canfor Corporation (TSE:CFP) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canfor Corporation (TSE:CFP) rating on Monday, March 11. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $20 target. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by RBC Capital Markets. See Canfor Corporation (TSE:CFP) latest ratings:

11/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $20 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $21 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV) formed multiple top with $19.12 target or 6.00% above today’s $18.04 share price. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV) has $694.54 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.04. About 7,652 shares traded. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products firm in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm makes and sells lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, and logs, as well as generates green energy.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 59,117 shares traded. Canfor Corporation (TSE:CFP) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Canfor Corporation (TSE:CFP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At CA$9.51, Is It Time To Put Canfor Corporation (TSE:CFP) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Canfor’s (TSE:CFP) Painful 63% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “10 Undervalued Stocks for the Enterprising Investor – August 2018 – GuruFocus.com” on August 13, 2018. More interesting news about Canfor Corporation (TSE:CFP) were released by: Theglobeandmail.com and their article: “The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX – The Globe and Mail” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.