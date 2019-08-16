First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV) At $17.95 Forms Top; Last Week PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Coverage

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV) formed multiple top with $19.57 target or 9.00% above today’s $17.95 share price. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV) has $694.54 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.95. About 77,302 shares traded. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. PennyMac Mortgage has $23 highest and $21 lowest target. $22.20’s average target is 2.83% above currents $21.59 stock price. PennyMac Mortgage had 6 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital. The stock of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) earned “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Monday, February 25. The stock of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, February 24 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. See PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight New Target: $23.0000 Initiates Coverage On

27/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Initiates Coverage On

07/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $21 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $21 Maintain

24/02/2019 Broker: Keefe Bruyette & Woods Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares while 32 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 10.55% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Intll Group holds 46,232 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) for 714,179 shares. Smith Graham Communication Advisors Lp reported 389,433 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio owns 16,100 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,941 shares or 0% of the stock. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation reported 65,900 shares. Advisory Ser Network holds 1,355 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 13,954 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 54,990 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 323,912 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd invested 0% in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Whitnell & stated it has 0.01% in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Jefferies Gru Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) for 10,953 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 137,677 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. It has a 9.27 P/E ratio. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities .

The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.59. About 982,328 shares traded. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has risen 14.62% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PMT News: 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Catalyst Biosciences, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trus; 24/04/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr 1Q EPS 35c; 28/03/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 23/04/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST-PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF SECURED TERM NOTES IN TOTAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $450 MLN TO BE ISSUED BY INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY; 16/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PMT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19.5 FROM $18.5; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr Book Value/Share $20.24 at March 31; 08/03/2018 PennyMac Selects Nordis Technologies as Its Print/Mail Partner; 09/05/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 8 Days; 23/04/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Issuance of Term Notes Secured by Fannie Mae MSRs and ESS

