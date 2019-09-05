First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) At $13.52 Forms Top; Teewinot Capital Advisers Has Boosted Citigroup (C) Holding By $9.30 Million

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 128.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc acquired 150,000 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc holds 266,992 shares with $16.61M value, up from 116,992 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $145.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 9.66 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND VALUEACT CAPITAL SAYS IT TOOK $1 BLN STAKE IN CITIGROUP C.N AND SALLIE MAE SLM.O – LETTER; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 24/04/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi April Inflation Expectations (Table); 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options being considered for his replacement; 26/03/2018 – EMEA Loans Decrease 32% in 2018, Citi Leads; 26/03/2018 – White House investigating loans to Kushner’s business -official; 20/03/2018 – Libor-OIS Blowout Has Citigroup Eyeing More Negative Effects; 20/03/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO APPOINT CITI, THREE OTHERS TO MARKET EUROBOND; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) formed multiple top with $14.33 target or 6.00% above today’s $13.52 share price. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) has $56.96M valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 6,680 shares traded or 7.72% up from the average. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Llc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 59,585 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Lc accumulated 626,873 shares. Moreover, Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.38% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 7,150 shares in its portfolio. Westfield Cap Mgmt Com Lp reported 5,200 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management Incorporated accumulated 9,160 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 3.56 million shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Schroder has invested 0.19% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rmsincerbeaux Limited Liability Corporation invested in 18,744 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Yorktown Mgmt Research, a Virginia-based fund reported 36,600 shares. The New York-based Markston Limited Com has invested 0.82% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rwc Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.2% or 422,892 shares. Continental Ltd Liability Company reported 22,100 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Mondrian Inv Prns has 0.28% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Eagle Advsr Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 33.79% above currents $64.28 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 16.

