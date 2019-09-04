First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) Forms $65.27 Double Bottom; 6 Analysts Are Bullish PVH Corp. (PVH) Last Week

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) formed double bottom with $62.01 target or 5.00% below today’s $65.27 share price. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) has $887.18 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $65.27. About 216,932 shares traded or 476.33% up from the average. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering PVH (NYSE:PVH), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PVH has $164 highest and $7300 lowest target. $107.20’s average target is 44.28% above currents $74.3 stock price. PVH had 25 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Friday, March 22 report. On Monday, June 3 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. UBS maintained PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) rating on Monday, April 1. UBS has “Buy” rating and $159 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, March 28 by Credit Suisse. The stock of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 31. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 29. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 29. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, July 17. Goldman Sachs maintained PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) rating on Friday, August 30. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $7300 target. See PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) latest ratings:

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,408 activity. 1,200 shares were bought by NASELLA HENRY, worth $99,408 on Friday, May 31.

The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $74.3. About 2.44 million shares traded or 71.86% up from the average. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.76 TO $8.86; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 30/05/2018 – US retailer PVH raises outlook after revenue gains; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q EPS $1.39; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – FULL YEAR 2018 EPS NOW INCLUDES A REDUCED POSITIVE IMPACT OF $0.12 PER SHARE RELATED TO FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION; 08/03/2018 PVH Corp. Joins More Than 350 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Inclusion and Diversity in the Workplace; 31/05/2018 – PVH CEO SAYS TO LAUNCH HERITAGE DIGITAL E-COMMERCE SITE THIS SUMMER – CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – PVH at Cowen & Co. Future of the Consumer Conferencne Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.76-EPS $8.86

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.26 billion. The firm operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail divisions. It has a 8.35 P/E ratio. It designs, markets, and retails menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.