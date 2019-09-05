First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) Is At $52.09 Formed Wedge; Ranger Investment Management LP Has Boosted Its Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Stake

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) formed wedge up with $54.17 target or 4.00% above today’s $52.09 share price. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) has $3.21B valuation. The ETF increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.09. About 362,181 shares traded. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) stake by 140.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ranger Investment Management Lp acquired 1.75M shares as Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)’s stock declined 33.06%. The Ranger Investment Management Lp holds 3.00M shares with $22.67M value, up from 1.25 million last quarter. Callon Petroleum Company now has $862.99 million valuation. It closed at $3.78 lastly. It is up 55.60% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 24/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Ward County Acquisition; 24/05/2018 – CALLON OFFERING PRICES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $259.6M; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SEES FY PRODUCTION 29.5 TO 32.0 BOE/D

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability Co invested in 18,291 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Pillar Pacific Capital has 0.02% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 22,000 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Inc reported 575 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Pitcairn Co owns 20,597 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 43,515 shares. 335,896 are held by Rafferty Asset Ltd Company. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 33,541 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 1.03 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Alps Advisors has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Regions Financial stated it has 45,565 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Lp reported 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). 700 are owned by Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability. Icon Advisers Inc reported 401,400 shares stake.

Among 4 analysts covering Callon (NYSE:CPE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Callon has $11 highest and $600 lowest target. $8.75’s average target is 131.48% above currents $3.78 stock price. Callon had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1. Jefferies downgraded Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) on Monday, July 15 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. Barclays Capital maintained Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) rating on Friday, August 30. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $600 target.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $10,039 activity. On Tuesday, August 27 Faulkenberry Barbara J bought $10,039 worth of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) or 2,415 shares.