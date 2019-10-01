First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) Forms $51.25 Double Bottom; Western Asset (WIA)’s Sentiment Is 1.47

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) formed double bottom with $48.69 target or 5.00% below today’s $51.25 share price. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) has $1.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.25. About 18,171 shares traded. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Western Asset (WIA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.53, from 2 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 22 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 15 cut down and sold stock positions in Western Asset. The hedge funds in our database reported: 12.07 million shares, up from 11.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Western Asset in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 13 New Position: 9.

More notable recent Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form 3 WESTERN ASSET CORPORATE For: Sep 27 Filed by: Berarducci Christopher – StreetInsider.com” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WIA And WIW: Fairly Safe Inflation-Linked Closed-End Funds At -13% Discounts – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Legg Mason-Affiliated Closed-End Fund Commentaries Now Available – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of October and November 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nokia Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The company has market cap of $336.42 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte. It has a 26.35 P/E ratio. Ltd.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc Il holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund for 246,233 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.84 million shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.85% invested in the company for 2.37 million shares. The Vermont-based Rock Point Advisors Llc has invested 0.82% in the stock. Grace & White Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 121,849 shares.

The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 21,380 shares traded. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.