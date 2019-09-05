HONG KONG & CHINA GAS LTD ORD ORDINA (OTCMKTS:HOKCF) had a decrease of 0.61% in short interest. HOKCF’s SI was 32.00M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.61% from 32.20M shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 106682 days are for HONG KONG & CHINA GAS LTD ORD ORDINA (OTCMKTS:HOKCF)’s short sellers to cover HOKCF’s short positions. It closed at $1.94 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) formed wedge up with $40.67 target or 6.00% above today’s $38.37 share price. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) has $27.79M valuation. The ETF increased 1.88% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $38.37. About 4,099 shares traded. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company has market cap of $32.66 billion. It provides clean fuels, such as liquefied natural gas, methanol, and other gasoline substitutes; and operates vehicle gas refilling stations, landfill gas projects, aviation fuel facilities, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, and energy exploration and utilization ventures. It has a 27.32 P/E ratio. The firm operates a pipeline network consisting of approximately 3,500 kilometers of gas pipes severing approximately 1.8 million customers.