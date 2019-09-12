First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) Is At $36.83 Formed Wedge; Fednat Holding Company (FNHC) Shorts Raised By 29.64%

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) formed wedge up with $38.30 target or 4.00% above today’s $36.83 share price. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) has $ valuation. The ETF decreased 0.86% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 2,005 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fednat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) had an increase of 29.64% in short interest. FNHC’s SI was 114,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 29.64% from 88,400 shares previously. With 42,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Fednat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)’s short sellers to cover FNHC’s short positions. The SI to Fednat Holding Company’s float is 1.02%. The stock increased 3.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $13.39. About 17,538 shares traded. FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) has declined 46.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FNHC News: 13/03/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL SAYS AMENDMENT OF REPORTS ISN’T REQUIRED; 13/03/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL ERRORS RELATE TO UP-FRONT FEES RECOGNITION; 13/03/2018 – Federated National 4Q Rev $101.8M; 13/03/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL SAYS ERRORS ALSO FOUND IN 1ST 3 QTRS OF FY17; 02/05/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL SAYS OFFER NOT IN BESTS INTEREST OF HOLDERS; 07/05/2018 – Federated National 1Q Rev $93.1M; 13/03/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL SAYS ERRORS ARE NOT MATERIAL TO FINANCIALS; 02/05/2018 – HCI Group Sent Letter on April 18 Expressing Continued Interest in Exploring Merger With Federated National Holding Co; 13/03/2018 Federated National 4Q EPS 48c; 07/05/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL HOLDING – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $82.1 MLN VS $81.7 MLN

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company has market cap of $182.93 million. The firm underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. It has a 90.47 P/E ratio. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents.

More notable recent FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FedNat to Present at KBW Insurance Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FedNat Holding Company’s Troubles May Be Over – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Hurricane Dorian’s Track Shift Lowers Loss Estimates For Insurers – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About FedNat Holding Company’s (NASDAQ:FNHC) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.