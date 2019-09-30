First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG) Trades at $22.76 After Triangle; GEA GROUP AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (GEAGF) Shorts Decreased By 7.71%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG) formed triangle with $24.35 target or 7.00% above today’s $22.76 share price. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG) has $3.14M valuation. The ETF increased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.76. About 39 shares traded. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

GEA GROUP AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) had a decrease of 7.71% in short interest. GEAGF’s SI was 1.22M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.71% from 1.32M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 12205 days are for GEA GROUP AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)’s short sellers to cover GEAGF’s short positions. It closed at $26.72 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GEA Group: The Dip Is Over, What Now? – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GEA Group: Prepare To Load Up On This Undervalued, German Giant – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA: The Discount Remains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.12 billion. It operates in two divisions, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Business Area Equipment division offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.