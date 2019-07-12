First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG) Forms $22.91 Double Bottom; Citadel Advisors Boosted Its Henry Schein (HSIC) Holding

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG) formed double bottom with $20.85 target or 9.00% below today’s $22.91 share price. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG) has $3.36 million valuation. The ETF decreased 1.00% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 384 shares traded. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) has declined 20.16% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.59% the S&P500.

Citadel Advisors Llc increased Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) stake by 1562.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc acquired 531,144 shares as Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)’s stock rose 7.23%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 565,144 shares with $33.97 million value, up from 34,000 last quarter. Henry Schein Inc now has $10.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $69.45. About 1.40M shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN – ON MARCH 15, LAWRENCE BACOW NOTIFIED CO OF HIS INTENT NOT TO STAND FOR REELECTION TO BOARD; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 06/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Henry Schein, Inc., to the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein’s Animal Health Business, Vets First Choice to Form New Company — Deal Digest; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Donald Kabat to Retire From Board Following Annual Meeeting; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $121,190 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $121,190 were bought by Margulies Anne H. on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 482,436 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). The New Jersey-based Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership has invested 0.22% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Zuckerman Inv Group Limited Company holds 4.51% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 317,467 shares. 23,050 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Manufacturers Life Com The invested 0.04% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 12,700 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Daiwa Securities Gp holds 0% or 6,230 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 5,821 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Incorporated holds 0.04% or 147,410 shares. Parkside Bancshares Tru holds 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 550 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 9,302 shares.

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Henry Schein, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HSIC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Henry Schein Is Accepting Applications for the 2020 Global Product Donation Program – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HSIC vs. MMSI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Align Technology a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Henry Schein had 11 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington maintained Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) rating on Thursday, February 21. Barrington has “Buy” rating and $72 target. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $57 target in Monday, February 25 report. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21 with “Equal-Weight”.