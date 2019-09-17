First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG) At $23.61 Forms Bottom; Energy Income Partners Has Increased Enbridge (ENB) Stake

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG) formed multiple bottom with $22.67 target or 4.00% below today’s $23.61 share price. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG) has $3.14M valuation. The ETF increased 0.60% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.61. About 35 shares traded. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Energy Income Partners Llc increased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 3.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Energy Income Partners Llc acquired 213,626 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Energy Income Partners Llc holds 6.79 million shares with $244.89M value, up from 6.57 million last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $71.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 2.58 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF LINE 3 IS SHUT DOWN, REFINERS WILL BE SHORT OF FUEL AND LEFT TO TRANSPORT CRUDE BY RAIL; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, C$45 TARGET PRICE; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap, LLC to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q EPS C$0.26; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge receives bids as high as C$4.5 bln for Canada midstream assets

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) stake by 80,726 shares to 214,363 valued at $29.46 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) stake by 67,044 shares and now owns 3.32M shares. Bp Midstream Partners Lp was reduced too.