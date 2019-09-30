First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) Forms $34.30 Double Bottom; Family Management Decreased By $2.66 Million Its Facebook (FB) Position

Family Management Corp decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 94.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Family Management Corp sold 13,844 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Family Management Corp holds 872 shares with $168,000 value, down from 14,716 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $505.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO says his own personal data was sold to third parties; 19/04/2018 – GERMAN BREXIT COORDINATOR PETER PTASSEK COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 25/04/2018 – Facebook controversy raises wrong questions; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Rush Compares Zuckerberg to J. Edgar Hoover; 22/05/2018 – Openmind and Kyivstar Ukraine Launch First NFV Messaging Platform for Veon Group; 23/03/2018 – Facebook’s Grip on Political Ads Seen Defying Stain of Data Leak; 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Bilibili, Buys More Facebook: 13F (Correct); 25/04/2018 – Facebook’s rise in profits, users shows resilience after scandals; 07/04/2018 – Cambridge Whistle-Blower Says Facebook Data Could Be in Russia; 22/03/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Issues Consumer Safety Advisory Regarding New Mexico Facebook User Data – March 22, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crawford Inv Counsel accumulated 0.01% or 1,190 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc holds 0% or 407,315 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Company invested in 0.43% or 19,703 shares. 17,379 are held by Rafferty Asset Management Lc. Edgestream LP accumulated 6,292 shares. Cap Invest Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,875 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Roosevelt Investment Gru Inc owns 131,850 shares or 2.98% of their US portfolio. Family Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 872 shares. Whittier reported 0.69% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Carlson Cap Lp holds 0.95% or 324,558 shares. 57,000 were accumulated by Tb Alternative Assets. Hwg Holdg Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 8,492 shares. Gm Advisory holds 14,615 shares. First Heartland Consultants reported 2,455 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 416,572 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. 22,246 shares were sold by THIEL PETER, worth $4.05 million on Thursday, August 22.

