First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) Forms $33.38 Double Bottom; Endurant Capital Management LP Trimmed Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stake By $1.28 Million

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) formed double bottom with $31.38 target or 6.00% below today’s $33.38 share price. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) has $3.26M valuation. The ETF increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.38. About 104 shares traded. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) has 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) stake by 16.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 15,033 shares as Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC)’s stock rose 18.75%. The Endurant Capital Management Lp holds 73,503 shares with $6.27M value, down from 88,536 last quarter. Amerisourcebergen Corp now has $17.38B valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $83.42. About 1.23 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12

Among 4 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. AmerisourceBergen has $10000 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.50’s average target is 4.89% above currents $83.42 stock price. AmerisourceBergen had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) rating on Friday, September 6. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $8300 target. The company was maintained on Monday, June 3 by Argus Research. The stock of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Bank of America.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.16 million for 13.20 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.