First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) Forms $15.43 Double Top; Polar Securities Has Lifted Its 8X8 New (EGHT) Holding

Polar Securities Inc increased 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) stake by 17.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc acquired 135,700 shares as 8X8 Inc New (EGHT)’s stock rose 3.25%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 901,703 shares with $18.21M value, up from 766,003 last quarter. 8X8 Inc New now has $2.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.19. About 773,428 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT); 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) formed double top with $16.05 target or 4.00% above today’s $15.43 share price. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) has $270.80 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.43. About 33,072 shares traded. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $98,872 activity. Shares for $98,872 were bought by Verma Vikram on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold EGHT shares while 44 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 79.42 million shares or 16.78% more from 68.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc stated it has 37,763 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 20,685 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 2.67 million shares. Westfield Cap Management LP holds 1.27 million shares. Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Gam Holding Ag accumulated 131,939 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.57% or 36,216 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 768,670 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 113,154 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Lp has 0.08% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 53,415 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Ls Invest Llc owns 5,765 shares. 1.56M are held by Morgan Stanley. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 825,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Polar Securities Inc decreased Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) stake by 443,775 shares to 692,025 valued at $27.96M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 59,600 shares and now owns 80,300 shares. Carbonite Inc (Prn) was reduced too.