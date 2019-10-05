First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.86 25.28 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 5 -2.88 101.21M 0.21 29.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and WisdomTree Investments Inc. WisdomTree Investments Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1,945,373,467.11% 10.1% 3.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and WisdomTree Investments Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.45% and 74.6% respectively. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share owned by insiders are 10.09%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has 16.56% stronger performance while WisdomTree Investments Inc. has -6.77% weaker performance.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund on 7 of the 12 factors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.