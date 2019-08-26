First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|22
|27.71
|N/A
|0.86
|25.28
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.45% and 35.03% respectively. About 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|-1.89%
|-2.98%
|-1.8%
|4.35%
|-4.21%
|16.56%
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|-0.14%
|2.04%
|4.1%
|10.96%
|10.24%
|16.46%
For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund was more bullish than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Summary
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.
