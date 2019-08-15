First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 27.17 N/A 0.86 25.28 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares and 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share held by insiders are 10.09%. Competitively, 0.2% are Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has stronger performance than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.