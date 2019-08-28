First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Both First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 27.73 N/A 0.86 25.28 The India Fund Inc. 21 59.54 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and The India Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and The India Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56% The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than The India Fund Inc.

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats The India Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.