First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.86 25.28 OFS Capital Corporation 11 1.20 N/A 0.74 15.01

In table 1 we can see First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and OFS Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. OFS Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than OFS Capital Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and OFS Capital Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and OFS Capital Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0 0 0 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, OFS Capital Corporation’s potential upside is 2.21% and its consensus price target is $12.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56% OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has stronger performance than OFS Capital Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats OFS Capital Corporation.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.