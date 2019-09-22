First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)

Both First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 28.63 N/A 0.86 25.28 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 20 2.06 N/A 0.28 81.97

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7%

Analyst Ratings

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. is $35, which is potential 70.98% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.45% and 39.5%. Insiders held roughly 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s shares. Comparatively, 3.6% are Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats on 6 of the 10 factors Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.