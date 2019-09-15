First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)

As Asset Management businesses, First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 28.37 N/A 0.86 25.28 Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares and 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares. About 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has stronger performance than Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.