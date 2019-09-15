First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)

As Asset Management businesses, First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|22
|28.37
|N/A
|0.86
|25.28
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares and 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares. About 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|-1.89%
|-2.98%
|-1.8%
|4.35%
|-4.21%
|16.56%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|-1.02%
|-2.8%
|-1.17%
|-3.56%
|-14.58%
|5.7%
For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has stronger performance than Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
Summary
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.
