First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

This is a contrast between First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 27.71 N/A 0.86 25.28 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 40.77 N/A -0.41 0.00

Demonstrates First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, held 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.