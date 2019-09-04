First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 27.80 N/A 0.86 25.28 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.45% and 23.47%. About 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund was more bullish than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.