First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|22
|27.80
|N/A
|0.86
|25.28
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.45% and 23.47%. About 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|-1.89%
|-2.98%
|-1.8%
|4.35%
|-4.21%
|16.56%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-0.63%
|-0.53%
|1.95%
|7.56%
|5.03%
|12.86%
For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund was more bullish than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
